Woodruff shines as Brewers win home opener 5-1 over Cards

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 8:40 pm
2 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings, Omar Narváez homered and doubled, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Woodruff struck out two and allowed three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in his first start, a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Woodruff threw 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes. He faced his only serious trouble in the third inning but got out of the bases-loaded jam by retiring Tyler O’Neill on a shallow fly to right.

The Brewers gave Woodruff an early lead by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Adam Wainwright (1-1).

The Cardinals’ Tommy Edman homered off Jandel Gustave in the eighth.

MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak, beating Chicago on a windy day when popups became adventures.

Adam Engel had a popup that kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single.

Logan Gilbert (1-0) allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings, and four pitchers followed with an inning each of hitless relief.

Jimmy Lambert (0-1) gave up two runs and two hits in three innings of his season debut.

ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning and Oakland took three of four from Tampa Bay.

Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.

Sean Murphy’s third-inning run-scoring double off Josh Fleming (1-1) gave Oakland a 4-1 lead. Fleming gave up five runs — three earned — and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

