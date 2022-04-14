On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WR A.J. Green returns to Arizona Cardinals on 1-year deal

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played in 16 games last season, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old is expected to be the team’s No. 2 option next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

Contract terms were not immediately available.

Green joined the Cardinals last season after playing his first 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. His first season was a mixed bag. He was a big piece of the offense during the team’s 10-2 start but wasn’t as productive down the stretch when Arizona lost four of five games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

