WTA Credit One Charleston Results

Thursday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $1,000,000
Surface: Green clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (7), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Amanda Anisimova (15), United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Jessica Pegula (6), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Madison Keys (9), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan, China, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).
