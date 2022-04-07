Trending:
WTA Credit One Charleston Results

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 1:04 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $1,000,000

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (7), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova (15), United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Jessica Pegula (6), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Madison Keys (9), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan, China, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

