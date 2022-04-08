WTA Credit One Charleston Results

On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 12:27 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $1,000,000

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Friday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (3), Chile, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

