WTA Credit One Charleston Results

Saturday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $1,000,000

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

