WTA Credit One Charleston Results

Saturday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $1,000,000
Surface: Green clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
