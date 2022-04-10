WTA Credit One Charleston Results

Sunday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $1,000,000
Surface: Green clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Magda Linette (4), Poland, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.