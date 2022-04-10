WTA Credit One Charleston Results

Sunday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $1,000,000

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Magda Linette (4), Poland, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

