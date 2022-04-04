WTA Credit One Charleston Results

Monday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $1,000,000
Surface: Green clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-4, 6-2.
Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.
Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
