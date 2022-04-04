On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Credit One Charleston Results

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 11:36 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $1,000,000

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|10 IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022
4|10 ITNG 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories