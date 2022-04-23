WTA Istanbul Cup Results

Saturday

At Garanti Koza Arena

Istanbul

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Saturday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 0-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.