WTA Istanbul Cup Results

Saturday
At Garanti Koza Arena
Istanbul
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Saturday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 0-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-4, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.