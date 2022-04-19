WTA Istanbul Cup Results

Tuesday
At Garanti Koza Arena
Istanbul
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Ipek Oz, Turkey, 6-3, 6-1.
