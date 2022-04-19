On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Istanbul Cup Results

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 6:01 am
Tuesday

At Garanti Koza Arena

Istanbul

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Ipek Oz, Turkey, 6-3, 6-1.

