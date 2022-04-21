WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Thursday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Paula Badosa (2), Spain, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.
