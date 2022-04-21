On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 8:10 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Paula Badosa (2), Spain, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

