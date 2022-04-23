WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Saturday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Paula Badosa (2), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-7.

