WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 8:19 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

