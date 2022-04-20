WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Wednesday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

