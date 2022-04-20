WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Wednesday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.
