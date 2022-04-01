Yankees 6, Tigers 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|LMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Bddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Burt 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wagaman 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Hicks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kridler ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gallo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Myers 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|A.Volpe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dingler dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McDwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Rsa rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Trklson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Green lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvrnway 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trralba 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|010
|500
|–
|6
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000
|–
|2
E_Kreidler (1). LOB_New York 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Narvaez (1). 3B_Greene (2). HR_Higashioka (5), Cabrera (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Hutchison BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foley L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rodriguez
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Torkelson by_Loaisiga.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:11. A_4330
