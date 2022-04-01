On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yankees 6, Tigers 2

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 5:10 pm
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 31 2 4 2
LMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Bddoo cf 4 0 0 0
Ma.Burt 3b 1 1 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0
A.Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 2 Cabrera cf 1 0 0 0
Wagaman 1b 1 1 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 1
A.Hicks dh 3 0 0 0 Kridler ss 1 0 0 0
Narvaez dh 1 0 1 2 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 D.Myers 3b 1 0 1 0
G.Trres 2b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 1 2 1
A.Volpe ss 1 0 0 0 Dingler dh 1 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 3 1 2 0 J.Schop 2b 2 0 0 0
McDwell c 1 0 0 0 J.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez lf 2 0 0 0 R.Grene cf 1 1 1 0
Sanchez cf 2 0 0 0 D L Rsa rf 3 0 0 0
Hgshoka c 3 2 2 2 Trklson 1b 1 0 0 0
R.Green lf 1 0 0 0 Lvrnway 1b 1 0 0 0
Incarte rf 1 1 0 0 Brnhart c 1 0 0 0
Trralba 2b 1 0 1 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0
New York 000 010 500 6
Detroit 001 001 000 2

E_Kreidler (1). LOB_New York 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Narvaez (1). 3B_Greene (2). HR_Higashioka (5), Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole 3 1-3 2 1 1 2 5
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Green W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0
Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 1 1
Abreu 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Alexander 4 1 0 0 1 5
Hutchison BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0
Foley L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 1 1 1
Rodriguez 2 1-3 3 3 0 1 1

HBP_Torkelson by_Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:11. A_4330

Top Stories