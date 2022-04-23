Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

Cleveland Guardians (7-5, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, four strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -188, Guardians +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 8-6 overall and 5-3 in home games. The Yankees are 10th in MLB play with 13 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Cleveland has a 3-2 record at home and a 7-5 record overall. The Guardians have the top team slugging percentage in the majors at .454.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has two doubles and four home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has four home runs, four walks and 20 RBI while hitting .404 for the Guardians. Owen Miller is 14-for-25 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 7-3, .301 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Owen Miller: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.