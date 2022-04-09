Yankees face the Red Sox leading series 1-0

Boston Red Sox (0-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-0); Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -169, Red Sox +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Yankees batted .237 as a team in the 2021 season with a .729 OPS.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Red Sox slugged .449 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (hamstring), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

