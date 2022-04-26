Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees host the Orioles on 4-game home win streak

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (6-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -280, Orioles +230; over/under is 8 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

New York has a 7-3 record at home and a 10-6 record overall. The Yankees have a 5-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore is 3-3 at home and 6-10 overall. The Orioles have a 2-5 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu is third on the Yankees with a .333 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 14-for-33 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with six extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and two home runs). Austin Hays is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Chris Ellis: day-to-day (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 AFCEA Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
5|2 Mass Casualty Incidents: IPSA Symposium
5|2 Dell Technologies World
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories