Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (6-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, six strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series.

New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Baltimore is 6-10 overall and 3-3 at home. The Orioles have a 2-5 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has three doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 14-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has three doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 12-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

