On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zverev, Tsitsipas advance to quarterfinals in Monte Carlo

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 1:54 pm
< a min read
      

MONACO (AP) — Third-ranked Alexander Zverev beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.

Carreno Busta broke Zverev to open the second set and built a 3-1 lead before the German rallied, setting up a quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner, who beat eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

“I have lost focus a little bit in the second set,” Zverev said.

He then played more aggressively, adding: “I am not going to win big titles just by pushing the ball.”

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (1). The fifth-ranked Greek will meet Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarterfinals.

“I really had to work hard for this win,” Tsitsipas said.

Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals by defeating doubles partner Sebastian Korda 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Fritz will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who stunned top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. The Spaniard beat David Goffin 6-4, 6-1 to advance on Thursday.

Grigor Dimitrov also advanced by upsetting seventh-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories