2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
|PLAYOFF
|Winners qualify
|Thursday, March 24
|At Cardiff, Wales
Wales 2, Austria 1
|Wednesday, June 1
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.
|Sunday, June 5
|At Cardiff, Wales
Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner, noon
___
Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea
|FOURTH ROUND
|Winner advances to playoff vs. South America fifth place
|Tuesday, June 7
|At Al Rayyan, Qatar
United Arab Emirates vs. Australia, 2 p.m.
___
|SOUTH AMERICA-ASIA PLAYOFF
|Monday, June 13
|At Al Rayyan, Qatar
Peru vs. United Arab Emirates-Australia winner, 2 p.m.
___
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
Qualified: Canada, Mexico, United States
|CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF
|Tuesday, June 14
|At Al Rayyan, Qatar
Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m.
___
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Brazil
|17
|14
|3
|0
|40
|5
|45
|q-Argentina
|17
|11
|6
|0
|27
|8
|39
|q-Uruguay
|18
|8
|4
|6
|22
|22
|28
|q-Ecuador
|18
|7
|5
|6
|27
|19
|26
|p-Peru
|18
|7
|3
|8
|19
|22
|24
|Colombia
|18
|5
|8
|5
|20
|19
|23
|Chile
|18
|5
|4
|9
|19
|26
|19
|Paraguay
|18
|3
|7
|8
|12
|26
|16
|Bolivia
|18
|4
|3
|11
|23
|42
|15
|Venezuela
|18
|3
|1
|14
|14
|34
|10
q-qualified
p-advanced to playoff
|Wednesday, Sept. 21
|At TBA
Brazil vs. Argentina, TBA
___
Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
