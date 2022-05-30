2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDTEUROPE Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland PLAYOFFWinners qualifyThursday, March 24At Cardiff, Wales Wales 2, Austria 1 Wednesday, June 1At Glasgow, Scotland Scotland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m. Sunday, June 5At Cardiff, Wales Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner, noon ___ ASIA Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea FOURTH ROUNDWinner advances to playoff vs. South America fifth placeTuesday, June 7At Al Rayyan, Qatar United Arab Emirates vs. Australia,... READ MORE

All Times EDT EUROPE

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

PLAYOFF Winners qualify Thursday, March 24 At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 2, Austria 1

Wednesday, June 1 At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner, noon

ASIA

Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

FOURTH ROUND Winner advances to playoff vs. South America fifth place Tuesday, June 7 At Al Rayyan, Qatar

United Arab Emirates vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA-ASIA PLAYOFF Monday, June 13 At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Peru vs. United Arab Emirates-Australia winner, 2 p.m.

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Qualified: Canada, Mexico, United States

CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF Tuesday, June 14 At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Brazil 17 14 3 0 40 5 45 q-Argentina 17 11 6 0 27 8 39 q-Uruguay 18 8 4 6 22 22 28 q-Ecuador 18 7 5 6 27 19 26 p-Peru 18 7 3 8 19 22 24 Colombia 18 5 8 5 20 19 23 Chile 18 5 4 9 19 26 19 Paraguay 18 3 7 8 12 26 16 Bolivia 18 4 3 11 23 42 15 Venezuela 18 3 1 14 14 34 10

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

Wednesday, Sept. 21 At TBA

Brazil vs. Argentina, TBA

AFRICA

Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

