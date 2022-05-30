2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDT
EUROPE

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

PLAYOFF
Winners qualify
Thursday, March 24
At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 2, Austria 1

Wednesday, June 1
At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 5
At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner, noon

___

ASIA

Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

FOURTH ROUND
Winner advances to playoff vs. South America fifth place
Tuesday, June 7
At Al Rayyan, Qatar

United Arab Emirates vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

___

SOUTH AMERICA-ASIA PLAYOFF
Monday, June 13
At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Peru vs. United Arab Emirates-Australia winner, 2 p.m.

___

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Qualified: Canada, Mexico, United States

CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF
Tuesday, June 14
At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m.

___

SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
q-Brazil 17 14 3 0 40 5 45
q-Argentina 17 11 6 0 27 8 39
q-Uruguay 18 8 4 6 22 22 28
q-Ecuador 18 7 5 6 27 19 26
p-Peru 18 7 3 8 19 22 24
Colombia 18 5 8 5 20 19 23
Chile 18 5 4 9 19 26 19
Paraguay 18 3 7 8 12 26 16
Bolivia 18 4 3 11 23 42 15
Venezuela 18 3 1 14 14 34 10

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

Wednesday, Sept. 21
At TBA

Brazil vs. Argentina, TBA

___

AFRICA

Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Top Stories