On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to end 19-year tenure

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 11:16 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly on Monday.

The price is 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest ever for a sports team.

Abramovich’s 19-year tenure ended after he had to sell the club after being sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|6 Nexus Dashboard Insights: 2-Day Test...
6|6 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories