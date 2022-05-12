Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 9:57 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192
WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225
Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206
Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229
Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231
Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218
Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270
Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244
Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194
Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204
Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228
Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221
Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230
Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209
Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185
Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200
Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192
Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203
San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223
Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1

Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Colorado 10, Ontario 1

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield 6, WB/Scranton 2

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories