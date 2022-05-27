On Air: Leaders & Legends
AHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 11:27 am
DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Springfield 2, Charlotte 0

Sunday, May 22: Springfield 6, Charlotte 0

Wednesday, May 25: Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

Saturday, May 28: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

North Division
Laval 3, Rochester 0

Sunday, May 22: Laval 6, Rochester 1

Monday, May 23: Laval 3, Rochester 1

Wednesday, May 25: Laval 6, Rochester 5, 3OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
Central Division
Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1

Saturday, May 21: Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2

Sunday, May 22: Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2

Wednesday, May 25: Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

Friday, May 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Pacific Division
Stockton 2, Colorado 0

Monday, May 23: Stockton 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday, May 24: Stockton 1, Colorado 0

Friday, May 27: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.<

Top Stories