AHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 9:55 pm
2 min read
      

Tuesday, May 10: Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2

Thursday, May 12: Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 6, 2OT

Saturday, May 14: Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2

Monday, May 16: Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 0

Springfield 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0

Wednesday, May 11: Springfield 4, W-B/Scranton 1

Thursday, May 12: Springfield 6, W-B/Scranton 2

Sunday, May 15: Springfield 7, W-B/Scranton 6

North Division
Rochester 3, Utica 2

Tuesday, May 10: Utica 6, Rochester 3

Saturday, May 14: Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT

Sunday, May 15: Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT

Tuesday, May 17: Utica 4, Rochester 2

Thursday, May 19: Rochester 4, Utica 2

Laval 3, Syracuse 2

Friday, May 6: Syracuse 5, Laval 3

Saturday, May 7: Laval, 3, Syracuse 2

Thursday, May 12: Laval 4, Syracuse 1

Saturday, May 14: Syracuse 3, Laval 0

Tuesday, May 17: Laval 3 Syracuse 2, OT

___

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
Central Division
Chicago 3, Rockford 0

Thursday, May 12: Chicago 6, Rockford 2

Saturday, May 14: Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Sunday, May 15: Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2

Friday, May 6: Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2

Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1

Wednesday, May 11: Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2

Friday, May 13: Manitoba 7, Milwaukee 3

Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1

Pacific Division
Stockton 3, Bakersfield 0

Tuesday, May 10: Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1

Wednesday, May 11: Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2

Friday, May 13: Stockton 6, Bakersfield 4

Colorado 3, Ontario 0

Wednesday, May 11: Colorado 10, Ontario 1

Friday, May 13: Colorado 5, Ontario 4

Sunday, May 15: Colorado 5, Ontario 2

___

DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Springfield vs. Charlotte

Sunday, May 22: Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

North Division
Laval vs. Rochester

Sunday, May 22: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, May 27: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

___

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
Central Division
Chicago vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, May 21: Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Pacific Division
Stockton vs. Colorado

Monday, May 23: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.<

