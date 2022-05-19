AHL Playoff Glance

Tuesday, May 10: Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2
Thursday, May 12: Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 6, 2OT
Saturday, May 14: Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2
Monday, May 16: Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 0
|Springfield 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0
Wednesday, May 11: Springfield 4, W-B/Scranton 1
Thursday, May 12: Springfield 6, W-B/Scranton 2
Sunday, May 15: Springfield 7, W-B/Scranton 6
|North Division
|Rochester 3, Utica 2
Tuesday, May 10: Utica 6, Rochester 3
Saturday, May 14: Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT
Sunday, May 15: Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT
Tuesday, May 17: Utica 4, Rochester 2
Thursday, May 19: Rochester 4, Utica 2
Friday, May 6: Syracuse 5, Laval 3
Saturday, May 7: Laval, 3, Syracuse 2
Thursday, May 12: Laval 4, Syracuse 1
Saturday, May 14: Syracuse 3, Laval 0
Tuesday, May 17: Laval 3 Syracuse 2, OT
___
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-5)
|Central Division
|Chicago 3, Rockford 0
Thursday, May 12: Chicago 6, Rockford 2
Saturday, May 14: Chicago 4, Rockford 1
Sunday, May 15: Chicago 4, Rockford 1
Friday, May 6: Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2
Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1
Wednesday, May 11: Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2
Friday, May 13: Manitoba 7, Milwaukee 3
Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1
|Pacific Division
|Stockton 3, Bakersfield 0
Tuesday, May 10: Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1
Wednesday, May 11: Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2
Friday, May 13: Stockton 6, Bakersfield 4
Wednesday, May 11: Colorado 10, Ontario 1
Friday, May 13: Colorado 5, Ontario 4
Sunday, May 15: Colorado 5, Ontario 2
___
|DIVISION FINALS
|(Best-of-5)
|x-if necessary
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Springfield vs. Charlotte
Sunday, May 22: Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 28: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
|North Division
|Laval vs. Rochester
Sunday, May 22: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Friday, May 27: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
___
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-5)
|x-if necessary
|Central Division
|Chicago vs. Milwaukee
Saturday, May 21: Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 22: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.
|Pacific Division
|Stockton vs. Colorado
Monday, May 23: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.<
