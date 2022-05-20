AHL Playoff Glance

On Air: Business of Government Hour
___

___

DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Springfield vs. Charlotte

Sunday, May 22: Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

North Division
Laval vs. Rochester

Sunday, May 22: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, May 27: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

___

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
Central Division
Chicago vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, May 21: Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Pacific Division
Stockton vs. Colorado

Monday, May 23: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 29: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.<

