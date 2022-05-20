AHL Playoff Glance

___
|DIVISION FINALS
|(Best-of-5)
|x-if necessary
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Springfield vs. Charlotte
Sunday, May 22: Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 28: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
|North Division
|Laval vs. Rochester
Sunday, May 22: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Friday, May 27: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-5)
|x-if necessary
|Central Division
|Chicago vs. Milwaukee
Saturday, May 21: Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 22: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, 3 p.m.
|Pacific Division
|Stockton vs. Colorado
Monday, May 23: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24: Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 29: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.<
