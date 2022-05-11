AHL Playoff Glance

Tuesday, May 10: Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2
Thursday, May 12: Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 14: Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 16: Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 18: Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
|Springfield vw. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday, May 11: W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 12: W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 15: Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.
x-Monday, May 16: Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 18: W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
|North Division
|Utica vs. Rochester
Tuesday, May 10: Utica 6, Rochester 3
Saturday, May 14: Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 15: Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 19: Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 6: Syracuse 5, Laval 3
Saturday, May 7: Laval, 3, Syracuse 2
Thursday, May 12: Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 14: Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-5)
|Central Division
|Chicago vs. Rockford
Thursday, May 12: Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 14: Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 15: Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 19: Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 6: Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2
Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1
Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 13: Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
|Pacific Division
|Stockton vs. Bakersfield
Tuesday, May 10: Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1
Wednesday, May 11: Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13: Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Stockton at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11: Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Friday, May 13: Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 15: Colorado at Ontario, 11 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 18: Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
