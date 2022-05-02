All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|Toronto
|15
|8
|.652
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Boston
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Baltimore
|8
|14
|.364
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|.591
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Chicago
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Seattle
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Houston
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Oakland
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Texas
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
___
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Seattle 7, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 7, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 7, Oakland 3
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.