On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 6 .727 _
Toronto 15 8 .652
Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4
Boston 9 14 .391
Baltimore 8 14 .364 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591 _
Cleveland 10 12 .455 3
Chicago 8 13 .381
Detroit 7 14 .333
Kansas City 7 14 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _
Seattle 12 10 .545
Houston 11 11 .500
Oakland 10 12 .455
Texas 8 14 .364

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|9 MODSIM World 2022
5|9 Cleveland, OH: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
5|9 Cyber Education, Research, and Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories