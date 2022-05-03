All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|6
|.739
|_
|Toronto
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Boston
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Baltimore
|8
|15
|.348
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|Chicago
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|.333
|6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|Houston
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Seattle
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Oakland
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Texas
|9
|14
|.391
|5
___
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.