American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 6:18 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 17 6 .739 _
Toronto 15 9 .625
Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 4
Boston 10 14 .417
Baltimore 8 15 .348 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 9 .609 _
Cleveland 10 12 .455
Chicago 9 13 .409
Detroit 7 14 .333 6
Kansas City 7 14 .333 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 _
Houston 12 11 .522 2
Seattle 12 11 .522 2
Oakland 10 13 .435 4
Texas 9 14 .391 5

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

