All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|Toronto
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Boston
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Baltimore
|9
|16
|.360
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|Chicago
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Detroit
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|Houston
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Seattle
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|Oakland
|10
|15
|.400
|6
___
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.