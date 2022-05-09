On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 9, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 19 8 .704 _
Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2
Toronto 17 13 .567
Baltimore 11 17 .393
Boston 10 19 .345 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 11 .621 _
Chicago 14 13 .519 3
Cleveland 14 14 .500
Kansas City 9 16 .360 7
Detroit 8 19 .296 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 _
Houston 18 11 .621 ½
Seattle 13 16 .448
Texas 11 15 .423 6
Oakland 10 18 .357 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

