Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 22 8 .733 _
Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 4
Toronto 17 15 .531 6
Baltimore 13 18 .419
Boston 11 20 .355 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 12 .600 _
Chicago 15 14 .517
Cleveland 15 15 .500 3
Kansas City 10 18 .357 7
Detroit 9 22 .290

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _
Houston 19 11 .633 ½
Seattle 14 18 .438
Texas 12 17 .414 7
Oakland 13 19 .406

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sports News

