Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 25 9 .735 _
Tampa Bay 21 14 .600
Toronto 18 17 .514
Baltimore 14 21 .400 11½
Boston 13 21 .382 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 15 .571 _
Chicago 16 17 .485 3
Cleveland 16 17 .485 3
Kansas City 12 20 .375
Detroit 12 23 .343 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 23 12 .657 _
Los Angeles 23 13 .639 ½
Seattle 16 19 .457 7
Texas 14 19 .424 8
Oakland 15 21 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories