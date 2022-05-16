Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
26
9
.743
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 26 9 .743 _
Tampa Bay 21 15 .583
Toronto 19 17 .528
Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½
Boston 13 21 .382 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 15 .571 _
Chicago 16 17 .485 3
Cleveland 16 17 .485 3
Kansas City 12 20 .375
Detroit 13 23 .361

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 23 12 .657 _
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 ½
Seattle 16 20 .444
Texas 15 19 .441
Oakland 15 22 .405 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Top Stories