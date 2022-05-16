All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|9
|.743
|_
|Tampa Bay
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|Toronto
|19
|17
|.528
|7½
|Baltimore
|14
|22
|.389
|12½
|Boston
|13
|21
|.382
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|_
|Chicago
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|Detroit
|13
|23
|.361
|7½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|12
|.657
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|14
|.632
|½
|Seattle
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|Texas
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
|Oakland
|15
|22
|.405
|9
___
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Texas 7, Boston 1
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
