All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|9
|.743
|_
|Tampa Bay
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|Toronto
|19
|17
|.528
|7½
|Boston
|14
|21
|.400
|12
|Baltimore
|14
|22
|.389
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|Chicago
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Detroit
|13
|23
|.361
|8
|Kansas City
|12
|22
|.353
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Texas
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Oakland
|15
|23
|.395
|9
___
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Houston 3
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
