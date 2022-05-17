Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
26
9
.743
_

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department, the...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 26 9 .743 _
Tampa Bay 21 15 .583
Toronto 19 17 .528
Boston 14 21 .400 12
Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 15 .583 _
Chicago 18 17 .514
Cleveland 16 17 .485
Detroit 13 23 .361 8
Kansas City 12 22 .353 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 23 13 .639 _
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 _
Seattle 16 20 .444 7
Texas 15 19 .441 7
Oakland 15 23 .395 9

___

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 PegaWorld iNspire
5|24 Minimize Public Sector Risk with an...
5|24 Avoiding Data Lockdown - Protecting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories