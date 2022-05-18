All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|9
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|7½
|Boston
|14
|22
|.389
|13
|Baltimore
|14
|23
|.378
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|18
|18
|.500
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|.371
|7
|Detroit
|13
|25
|.342
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|13
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|15
|.615
|1
|Texas
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Seattle
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|Oakland
|16
|23
|.410
|9
___
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Seattle 0
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 13, Boston 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
