All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
28
10
.737
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|10
|.737
|_
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|Toronto
|20
|18
|.526
|8
|Boston
|16
|22
|.421
|12
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|_
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|.457
|4½
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|Detroit
|13
|25
|.342
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|14
|.641
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|16
|.600
|1½
|Texas
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|Seattle
|17
|22
|.436
|8
|Oakland
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Boston 12, Seattle 6
Houston 5, Texas 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.