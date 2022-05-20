On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
28
10
.737
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 28 10 .737 _
Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 5
Toronto 20 18 .526 8
Boston 16 22 .421 12
Baltimore 15 24 .385 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 16 .579 _
Chicago 19 19 .500 3
Cleveland 16 19 .457
Kansas City 14 23 .378
Detroit 13 25 .342 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 25 14 .641 _
Los Angeles 24 16 .600
Texas 17 20 .459 7
Seattle 17 22 .436 8
Oakland 16 24 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Boston 12, Seattle 6

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Sports News

