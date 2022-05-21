On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
28
10
.737
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 28 10 .737 _
Tampa Bay 23 16 .590
Toronto 21 18 .538
Boston 17 22 .436 11½
Baltimore 16 24 .400 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 16 .590 _
Chicago 19 19 .500
Cleveland 17 19 .472
Kansas City 14 24 .368
Detroit 13 26 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 25 15 .625 _
Los Angeles 24 17 .585
Texas 18 20 .474 6
Seattle 17 23 .425 8
Oakland 17 24 .415

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

