American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
29
11
.725
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 11 .725 _
Tampa Bay 24 17 .585
Toronto 22 19 .537
Boston 19 22 .463 10½
Baltimore 17 25 .405 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 16 .610 _
Chicago 20 20 .500
Cleveland 17 20 .459 6
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Kansas City 14 26 .350 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 27 15 .643 _
Los Angeles 26 17 .605
Texas 18 22 .450 8
Seattle 17 25 .405 10
Oakland 17 26 .395 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

