All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|11
|.725
|_
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|.585
|5½
|Toronto
|22
|19
|.537
|7½
|Boston
|19
|22
|.463
|10½
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|.405
|13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|Chicago
|20
|20
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|6
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|Seattle
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|Oakland
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1
Boston 6, Seattle 5
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1
Houston 2, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
