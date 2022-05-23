On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
29
12
.707
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 12 .707 _
Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 5
Toronto 22 19 .537 7
Boston 19 22 .463 10
Baltimore 17 25 .405 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 16 .610 _
Chicago 21 20 .512 4
Cleveland 17 20 .459 6
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Kansas City 14 26 .350 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 27 15 .643 _
Los Angeles 26 17 .605
Texas 18 22 .450 8
Seattle 17 25 .405 10
Oakland 17 26 .395 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

