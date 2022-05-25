Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 30 13 .698 _
Tampa Bay 25 17 .595
Toronto 23 20 .535 7
Boston 20 22 .476
Baltimore 18 26 .409 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 17 .614 _
Chicago 21 21 .500 5
Cleveland 18 21 .462
Detroit 15 28 .349 11½
Kansas City 14 28 .333 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 28 16 .636 _
Los Angeles 27 17 .614 1
Texas 18 23 .439
Seattle 18 26 .409 10
Oakland 18 27 .400 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories