All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|13
|.717
|_
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|.578
|6½
|Toronto
|24
|20
|.545
|8
|Boston
|21
|24
|.467
|11½
|Baltimore
|19
|27
|.413
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|_
|Chicago
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|Detroit
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|Texas
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|Oakland
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|Seattle
|18
|27
|.400
|11
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 4, Oakland 1
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 12, Boston 8
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
