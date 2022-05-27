Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
33
13
.717
_

Tampa Bay
26
19
.578

Toronto
24
20
.545
8

Boston
21
24
.467
11½

Baltimore
19
27
.413
14

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 33 13 .717 _
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578
Toronto 24 20 .545 8
Boston 21 24 .467 11½
Baltimore 19 27 .413 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 18 .600 _
Chicago 22 22 .500
Cleveland 18 23 .439 7
Detroit 16 28 .364 10½
Kansas City 15 28 .349 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 29 16 .644 _
Los Angeles 27 19 .587
Texas 20 23 .465 8
Oakland 19 28 .404 11
Seattle 18 27 .400 11

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 4, Oakland 1

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories