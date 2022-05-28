All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|14
|.702
|_
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|.587
|5½
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|7
|Boston
|22
|24
|.478
|10½
|Baltimore
|19
|28
|.404
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|Chicago
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|19
|23
|.452
|6½
|Detroit
|16
|29
|.356
|11
|Kansas City
|16
|29
|.356
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|20
|.574
|2½
|Texas
|21
|23
|.477
|7
|Seattle
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|Oakland
|19
|29
|.396
|11
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 12, Boston 8
Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Texas 8, Oakland 5
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
