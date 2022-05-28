On Air: Meet the Press
American League Glance

The Associated Press
May 28, 2022
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 33 14 .702 _
Tampa Bay 27 19 .587
Toronto 25 20 .556 7
Boston 22 24 .478 10½
Baltimore 19 28 .404 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 19 .596 _
Chicago 22 22 .500
Cleveland 19 23 .452
Detroit 16 29 .356 11
Kansas City 16 29 .356 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 29 17 .630 _
Los Angeles 27 20 .574
Texas 21 23 .477 7
Seattle 19 27 .413 10
Oakland 19 29 .396 11

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

