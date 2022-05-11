Trending:
Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

JOE REEDY
May 11, 2022 12:18 am
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors’ second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefitted from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old left hander threw a career-high 108 pitches in his 11th big league start, striking out two and walking one. He completed the 12th no-hitter in franchise history when Yandy Diaz grounded out shortstop Andrew Velazquez to end the game.

“I just blacked out,” Detmers said. “I don’t know.”

He got a crucial assist from the official scorer in the seventh.

Brett Phillips reached with one out when first baseman Jared Walsh ranged to his right and bobbled Phillips’ grounder. The crowd of 39,313 at Angel Stadium cheered and Walsh clapped moments later when the videoboard showed the play was ruled an error.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

