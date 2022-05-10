AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 10 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (10) 2 0 120 1 1 1 2. Washington 2 0 96 2 2 6 3. Los Angeles 2 0 95 3 2 6 4. Seattle 1 1 90 5 2 5 5. Connecticut 0 1 75 4 2 8 6. Chicago 0 1 74 6 2 9 7. New York 1 0 70 7 4 9 8. Phoenix 0 1 50 10 7 9 9. Atlanta 1 0 45 8 6 11 10. Minnesota 0 2 31 9 8 11 11. Dallas 0 1 24 11 10 11 12. Indiana 0 2 10 12 12 12

