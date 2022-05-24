AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 24. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 7 1 144 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 4 1 122 4 2 5 3. Washington 5 2 120 2 2 4 4. Chicago 3 2 104 3 2 8 5. Dallas 4 2 92 7 3 7 6. Seattle 3 3 89 8 3 7 7. Atlanta 4 2 83 6 4 8 8. Phoenix 2 4 56 5 7 10 9. Los Angeles 2 5 51 9 7 10 10. Minnesota 1 6 31 12 9 12 11. Indiana 2 6 30 10 9 12 12. New York 1 4 14 11 11 12

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.