Arbitration Chart

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 7:27 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 16 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player 2021 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore
John Means 593,500 3,100,000 2,700,000
Detroit
Spencer Turnbull 586,900 2,100,000 1,325,000
Kansas City
Nicky Lopez 597,500 2,950,000 2,550,000
Minnesota
Gary Sánchez 6,350,000 9,500,000 8,500,000
New York
Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000
Seattle
Jesse Winker 3,150,000 7,000,000 5,400,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta
Adam Duvall 5,000,000 10,275,000 9,275,000
Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000
Dansby Swanson 6,000,000 10,000,000 9,200,000
Chicago
Willson Contreras 6,650,000 10,250,000 9,000,000
Cincinnati
Lucas Sims 598,500 1,600,000 1,200,000
Miami
Pablo López 595,000 3,000,000 2,450,000
Jacob Stallings 1,300,000 3,100,000 2,450,000
Milwaukee
Adrian Houser 584,100 3,000,000 2,425,000
New York
Chris Bassitt 4,950,000 9,000,000 8,300,000
Philadelphia
Zach Eflin 4,450,000 6,900,000 5,150,000

