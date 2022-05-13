Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 16 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player 2021 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore John Means 593,500 3,100,000 2,700,000 Detroit Spencer Turnbull 586,900 2,100,000 1,325,000 Kansas City Nicky Lopez 597,500 2,950,000 2,550,000 Minnesota Gary Sánchez 000,000 9,500,000 8,500,000 New York Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000 Seattle Jesse Winker 3,150,000 7,000,000 5,400,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta Adam Duvall 5,000,000 10,275,000 9,275,000 Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000 Dansby Swanson 6,000,000 10,000,000 9,200,000 Chicago Willson Contreras 6,650,000 10,250,000 9,000,000 Cincinnati Lucas Sims 598,500 1,600,000 1,200,000 Miami Pablo López 595,000 3,000,000 2,450,000 Jacob Stallings 1,300,000 3,100,000 2,450,000 Milwaukee Adrian Houser 584,100 3,000,000 2,425,000 New York Chris Bassitt 4,950,000 9,000,000 8,300,000 Philadelphia Zach Eflin 4,450,000 6,900,000 5,150,000

