Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
READ MORE
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rivas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morel 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Marte (6), Walker (2), Suzuki (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Peralta (6), Gomes (4), Schwindel (6). HR_Varsho (7). SB_Morel (1), Rojas (3). S_Perdomo (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen W,3-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Poppen H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mantiply H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy H,6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon S,8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman L,1-4
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Effross
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hughes
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gsellman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mantiply pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Gallen (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:10. A_32,631 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.