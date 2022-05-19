Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

ab
r
h
bi

Totals

READ MORE

Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 1 4 1
Varsho c 4 1 1 1 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0
P.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 Rivas ph 1 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Contreras dh 2 1 0 0
Rojas 3b 3 1 1 1 Happ lf 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0
Luplow dh 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 2 1
Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
Morel 2b-cf 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0
Arizona 000 300 000 3
Chicago 000 100 000 1

E_Marte (6), Walker (2), Suzuki (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Peralta (6), Gomes (4), Schwindel (6). HR_Varsho (7). SB_Morel (1), Rojas (3). S_Perdomo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen W,3-0 5 2 1 1 3 4
Poppen H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Mantiply H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy H,6 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Melancon S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Stroman L,1-4 5 5 3 2 0 6
Effross 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Hughes 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mantiply pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Gallen (Contreras).

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:10. A_32,631 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories