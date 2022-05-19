Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 1 4 1 Varsho c 4 1 1 1 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 Rivas ph 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Contreras dh 2 1 0 0 Rojas 3b 3 1 1 1 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Luplow dh 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 2 1 Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Morel 2b-cf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0

Arizona 000 300 000 — 3 Chicago 000 100 000 — 1

E_Marte (6), Walker (2), Suzuki (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Peralta (6), Gomes (4), Schwindel (6). HR_Varsho (7). SB_Morel (1), Rojas (3). S_Perdomo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen W,3-0 5 2 1 1 3 4 Poppen H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Mantiply H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kennedy H,6 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Melancon S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Stroman L,1-4 5 5 3 2 0 6 Effross 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Hughes 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mantiply pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Gallen (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:10. A_32,631 (41,649).

