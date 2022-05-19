Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|11
|
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Luplow dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|4
|8
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|b-Rivas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Contreras dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Morel 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Arizona
|000
|300
|000_3
|6
|2
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Ortega in the 7th. b-struck out for Vargas in the 9th.
E_Marte (6), Walker (2), Suzuki (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Peralta (6), Gomes (4), Schwindel (6). HR_Varsho (7), off Stroman. RBIs_Varsho (17), Rojas (3), Peralta (14), Gomes (6). SB_Morel (1), Rojas (3). CS_Rojas (0). S_Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Peralta, Luplow); Chicago 6 (Wisdom 2, Schwindel, Morel, Happ 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Varsho, Suzuki.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 3-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|88
|1.14
|Poppen, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.24
|Mantiply, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.57
|Kennedy, H, 6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.12
|Melancon, S, 8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.43
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 1-4
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|77
|4.88
|Effross
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|1.06
|Hughes
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Gsellman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.62
HBP_Gallen (Contreras). PB_Gomes (1).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:10. A_32,631 (41,649).
