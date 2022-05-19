Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 1 11 Varsho c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .252 P.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Rojas 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .212 Luplow dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .316 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .202

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 4 1 4 8 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207 a-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118 b-Rivas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Contreras dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .263 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Gomes c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .266 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Morel 2b-cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200

Arizona 000 300 000_3 6 2 Chicago 000 100 000_1 4 1

a-grounded out for Ortega in the 7th. b-struck out for Vargas in the 9th.

E_Marte (6), Walker (2), Suzuki (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Peralta (6), Gomes (4), Schwindel (6). HR_Varsho (7), off Stroman. RBIs_Varsho (17), Rojas (3), Peralta (14), Gomes (6). SB_Morel (1), Rojas (3). CS_Rojas (0). S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Peralta, Luplow); Chicago 6 (Wisdom 2, Schwindel, Morel, Happ 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Varsho, Suzuki.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, W, 3-0 5 2 1 1 3 4 88 1.14 Poppen, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.24 Mantiply, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.57 Kennedy, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.12 Melancon, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 7.43

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 1-4 5 5 3 2 0 6 77 4.88 Effross 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 21 1.06 Hughes 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.62

HBP_Gallen (Contreras). PB_Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:10. A_32,631 (41,649).

