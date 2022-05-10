Arizona 4, Miami 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hummel ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|210
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_Chisholm Jr. (3), Varsho (2). DP_Miami 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Miami 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Varsho (5), Walker (6). HR_Cooper (2), Marte (2). SB_Varsho (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez L,2-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Nance
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castellanos
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Nelson W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy H,4
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon S,6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:50. A_11,571 (48,686).
