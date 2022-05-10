Trending:
Sports News

Arizona 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 12:45 am
< a min read
      
Miami Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 7 4
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Varsho c 4 1 2 1
Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0 P.Smith rf 4 0 0 0
De La Cruz pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Peralta lf 2 1 0 0
Soler lf 4 0 1 0 Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 0 2 1
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 J.Rojas 3b 3 0 1 1
García rf 4 1 2 0 Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Sánchez cf 4 1 1 0 Marte 2b 4 1 2 1
M.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Beer dh 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 1 2 Hummel ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Thomas cf 3 1 0 0
Perdomo ss-3b 2 0 0 0
Miami 020 100 000 3
Arizona 210 001 00x 4

E_Chisholm Jr. (3), Varsho (2). DP_Miami 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Miami 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Varsho (5), Walker (6). HR_Cooper (2), Marte (2). SB_Varsho (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Hernandez L,2-2 5 1-3 6 4 3 1 5
Nance 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Castellanos 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 4
Nelson W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ramirez H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kennedy H,4 1 2 0 0 0 0
Melancon S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 0

Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:50. A_11,571 (48,686).

Top Stories