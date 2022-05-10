Arizona 4, Miami 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 3 1 6 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 1-De La Cruz pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Soler lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 García rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .189 Sánchez cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235 M.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .188 Stallings c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .171

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 3 9 Varsho c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255 P.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Peralta lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .220 a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Walker 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .178 J.Rojas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .300 b-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Marte 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .217 Beer dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .205 c-Hummel ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .164 Thomas cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .167 Perdomo ss-3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .175

Miami 020 100 000_3 9 1 Arizona 210 001 00x_4 7 1

a-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. b-pinch hit for J.Rojas in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Beer in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Chisholm Jr. (3), Varsho (2). LOB_Miami 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Varsho (5), Walker (6). HR_Cooper (2), off Castellanos; Marte (2), off Hernandez. RBIs_Stallings 2 (9), Cooper (11), Walker (13), J.Rojas (1), Varsho (14), Marte (8). SB_Varsho (3). CS_M.Rojas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Cooper, Chisholm Jr.); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Hummel, Beer). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perdomo. GIDP_Soler, M.Rojas, Varsho.

DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, Cooper); Arizona 2 (J.Rojas, Marte, Walker; Marte, Ahmed, Walker).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L, 2-2 5 1-3 6 4 3 1 5 88 6.37 Nance 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 19 0.00 Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.65

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castellanos 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 78 4.32 Nelson, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.50 Ramirez, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.73 Kennedy, H, 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 3.21 Melancon, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.60

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:50. A_11,571 (48,686).

