Arizona 4, Miami 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|1
|6
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|1-De La Cruz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.171
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Peralta lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.178
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|b-Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|c-Hummel ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Perdomo ss-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Miami
|020
|100
|000_3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|210
|001
|00x_4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. b-pinch hit for J.Rojas in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Beer in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E_Chisholm Jr. (3), Varsho (2). LOB_Miami 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Varsho (5), Walker (6). HR_Cooper (2), off Castellanos; Marte (2), off Hernandez. RBIs_Stallings 2 (9), Cooper (11), Walker (13), J.Rojas (1), Varsho (14), Marte (8). SB_Varsho (3). CS_M.Rojas (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Cooper, Chisholm Jr.); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Hummel, Beer). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Arizona 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Perdomo. GIDP_Soler, M.Rojas, Varsho.
DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, Cooper); Arizona 2 (J.Rojas, Marte, Walker; Marte, Ahmed, Walker).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|88
|6.37
|Nance
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|0.00
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.65
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castellanos
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|78
|4.32
|Nelson, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.50
|Ramirez, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.73
|Kennedy, H, 4
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.21
|Melancon, S, 6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.60
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:50. A_11,571 (48,686).
