Arizona 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 12:45 am
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 1 6
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
1-De La Cruz pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Soler lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .174
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253
García rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .189
Sánchez cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235
M.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .188
Stallings c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .171
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 3 9
Varsho c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255
P.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Peralta lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .220
a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Walker 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .178
J.Rojas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .300
b-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Marte 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .217
Beer dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .205
c-Hummel ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .164
Thomas cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .167
Perdomo ss-3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .175
Miami 020 100 000_3 9 1
Arizona 210 001 00x_4 7 1

a-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. b-pinch hit for J.Rojas in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Beer in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Chisholm Jr. (3), Varsho (2). LOB_Miami 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Varsho (5), Walker (6). HR_Cooper (2), off Castellanos; Marte (2), off Hernandez. RBIs_Stallings 2 (9), Cooper (11), Walker (13), J.Rojas (1), Varsho (14), Marte (8). SB_Varsho (3). CS_M.Rojas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Cooper, Chisholm Jr.); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Hummel, Beer). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perdomo. GIDP_Soler, M.Rojas, Varsho.

DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, Cooper); Arizona 2 (J.Rojas, Marte, Walker; Marte, Ahmed, Walker).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, L, 2-2 5 1-3 6 4 3 1 5 88 6.37
Nance 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 19 0.00
Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.65
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castellanos 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 78 4.32
Nelson, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.50
Ramirez, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.73
Kennedy, H, 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 3.21
Melancon, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.60

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:50. A_11,571 (48,686).

